Thursday 8 January 2026

Asia-Pacific region sees boom in Biotech investment

Biotechnology
7 March 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing a significant boom in the volume of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in biotechnology, with investors looking to cash in on the remarkable potential of the region’s health care sector, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Adefemi Adenuga, GlobalData’s senior analyst covering Industry Dynamics, says that the APAC countries are being targeted by large pharmaceutical companies seeking to recover their loss of market exclusivity in Western Europe and the USA, due to patent expirations and slow growth.

In fact, GlobalData states that the volume of health care PE investment in the APAC region increased massively between 2011 and 2013, growing by 125.8% during that period. On the other hand, deal activities in Europe and North America decreased by 30.5% and 2.5% between 2012 and 2013, respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Ono fourth drug major to tap into Scenic take
7 January 2026

Company Spotlight

LB Pharmaceuticals
A U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York. It is focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, with clinical studies run through external trial sites.


More Features in Biotechnology

Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Ono fourth drug major to tap into Scenic take
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze