Asia-Pacific region sees boom in Biotech investment

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing a significant boom in the volume of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in biotechnology, with investors looking to cash in on the remarkable potential of the region’s health care sector, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.
Adefemi Adenuga, GlobalData’s senior analyst covering Industry Dynamics, says that the APAC countries are being targeted by large pharmaceutical companies seeking to recover their loss of market exclusivity in Western Europe and the USA, due to patent expirations and slow growth.
In fact, GlobalData states that the volume of health care PE investment in the APAC region increased massively between 2011 and 2013, growing by 125.8% during that period. On the other hand, deal activities in Europe and North America decreased by 30.5% and 2.5% between 2012 and 2013, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze