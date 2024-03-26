Astellas gets first approval for Vyloy, in Japan

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Vyloy (zolbetuximab), an anti-claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) monoclonal antibody for patients with CLDN18.2 positive, unresectable, advanced or recurrent gastric cancer.
Astellas noted that this makes Vyloy is the first and only CLDN18.2-targeted therapy approved by any regulatory agency in the world. The company’s shares edged up 1.3% to 1,674 yen on the news.
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