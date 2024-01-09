Astellas hit by zolbetuximab CRL

Japanese drugmaker Astellas (TYO: 4503) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for zolbetuximab.

The Tokyo-based firm is seeking approval for the investigational, first-in-class chimeric IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive.