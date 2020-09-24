Sunday 11 January 2026

Astellas partners with academia for dry-AMD research

24 September 2020
Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a research collaboration agreement with the USA’s University of Pittsburgh focused on the discovery and optimization of clinical candidates for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a back-of-the-eye disease, utilizing the AAV-based gene therapy approach.

Among back-of-the-eye diseases, age-related macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of acquired blindness in the elderly. Dry AMD, in particular, is a disease in which retinal pigment epithelial cells gradually degenerate in the macula of the retina, and visual acuity deteriorates significantly as the disease advances to a severe stage. However, the mechanism leading to such lesions has not been fully elucidated, and no clinically effective treatment has yet to be established.

Will evaluate and optimize the drug candidates

