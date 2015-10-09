Astellas Pharma and Immunomic Therapeutics expand collaboration

US privately-held clinical-stage biotech firm Immunomic Therapeuticsand Japanese pharma major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) have entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement to the LAMP-vax products for the treatment or prevention of any and all allergic diseases in humans.
The LAMP-vax technology enhances the effectiveness of DNA vaccines. It has the ability to make DNA vaccines work, which potentially enables effective vaccinations for a wide spectrum of diseases.
Earlier this year, 2015, Immunomic and Astellas entered into an exclusive license agreement for Japan to develop and commercialize ASP4070 (previously known as JRC2-LAMP-vax) designed to treat allergies induced by Japanese red cedar pollen, worth a potential $70 million to the US firm; Astellas initiated a Phase I trial of ASP4070 in Japan this year (The Pharma Letter February 3). Irrespective of the new agreement, this initial agreement remains in effect.
