Sunday 11 January 2026

AstraZeneca and Amgen's tezepelumab excels in unserved asthma subgroup

Biotechnology
10 November 2020
astrazeneca_big

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) looked set for major gains in Tuesday’s trading.

Markets generally are on an upswing but for these two, the rise might also be a lot to with the positive results from the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial for their potential new medicine tezepelumab in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma.

"Tezepelumab has the potential to transform care for a broad population of severe asthma patients who are underserved today, including those without an eosinophilic phenotype"NAVIGATOR met the primary endpoint with tezepelumab added to standard of care (SoC) demonstrating a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate over 52 weeks in the overall patient population.

The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

