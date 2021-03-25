AstraZeneca and J&J face viral vector shortages for COVID-19 vaccines, says analyst

As if there were not enough problems facing the manufacture and distribution of vaccines to fight the novel the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is a new warning that a shortage of viral vectors will have a further impact on two leaders in the field.
The latest wave of COVID-19 vaccines - those from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) - are recombinant vector vaccines, which are a different molecule type from the first wave of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).
As recombinant vector vaccines use a virus as a vector for DNA delivery, they will be forced to compete for the world’s limited virus production capacity with gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies, both of which also use viral vectors, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
