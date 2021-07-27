Monday 12 January 2026

AstraZeneca and Regeneron team up on small molecule drugs for obesity

Biotechnology
27 July 2021
The new combination of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) have announced a collaboration to research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat obesity and related co-morbidities.

Research and development costs and any future potential profits will be evenly split between the two companies.

"Obesity and insulin resistance remain key drivers in the development of type-2 diabetes and areas of significant unmet medical need"As published in  Science, the new target for this research was found by sequencing nearly 650,000 people and identifying individuals with rare protective mutations.

