Sunday 11 January 2026

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by WHO

Biotechnology
17 February 2021
who_flag_big

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older, including those over 65.

The authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca from AstraZeneca, and COVISHIELD manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), enables global access to the vaccine during the pandemic.

The EUL allows for two doses of the vaccine to be administered at a four to 12-week interval. This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalizations more than 14 days after the second dose. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) recommended a dosing interval of eight to 12 weeks. In addition, it also recommended use of the vaccine in countries where new variants, including the South African B1.351 variant, are prevalent.

