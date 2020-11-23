AstraZeneca delivers third vaccine success in as many weeks

Safe and effective vaccines for the novel coronavirus seem to be like buses: after a long, anxious period of waiting, finally three come along at once.

On Monday, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) added positive high-level data for its candidate, AZD1222, to a growing list of encouraging clinical results - following first Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), and then Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

One dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90%, while another showed 62%, yielding an average result of 70%. Safety data were also highly encouraging.