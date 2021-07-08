AstraZeneca licenses novel STING inhibitors from F-star

Shares of UK and USA-based clinical stage biotech F-star Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FSTX) were up 11% at $8.15 pre-market, as it revealed it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), under which the Anglo-Swedish pharma major will receive global rights to research, develop and commercialize next generation Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) inhibitor compounds.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca is granted exclusive access to F-star’s novel pre-clinical STING inhibitors. AstraZeneca will be responsible for all future research, development and commercialization of the STING inhibitor compounds, and F-star will retain rights to all STING agonists, currently in clinical development for patients with cancer.

Financial terms of the deal