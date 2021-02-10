AstraZeneca links up with IDT Biologika to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in Europe

Following the European Medicines Agency approval, millions of AstraZeneca (LSE: AN) vaccines began shipping on February 5 as part of the initial 17 million doses that are due to be delivered over the next weeks, with more planned in March.
However, the European Commission had pre-ordered up to 400 million doses, with the shortfall – due to Reduced yields at a manufacturing site - creating an outcry and explosive diplomatic situation.
Today it was announced that AstraZeneca and IDT Biologika, a German contract manufacturer, are exploring options to accelerate output of finished of the Anglo-Swedish firm’s COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the second quarter of 2021 in order to help support Europe’s immediate vaccination needs during the pandemic.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
