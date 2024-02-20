AstraZeneca maintains Tagrisso momentum with 'major advance'

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented positive high-level results from the LAURA Phase III trial of Tagrisso (osimertinib), the company’s best-selling drug.
This comes hot on the heels of Tagrisso’s latest US approval, for locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) alongside chemotherapy (CRT).
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