AstraZeneca partners with WuXi AppTec to speed novel biologic to Chinese market

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has formed a joint venture with China’s WuXi AppTec to develop and commercialize MEDI5117, a novel biologic for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, in China.
AstraZeneca’s US biotech subsidiary MedImmune will provide technical and development expertise, while WuXi AppTec will provide local regulatory, manufacturing, preclinical and clinical trial support. When undertaking clinical trial development in China, the government requires local manufacture of medicines that have not been approved in other markets, the London-headquartered company noted.
"We are pleased to partner with WuXi AppTec, a company with strong leadership in the Chinese pharmaceutical R&D sector, to help us address the health care needs of Chinese patients through the co-development of MEDI5117," said Bahija Jallal, executive vice president, R&D at MedImmune, adding: "This strategic partnership will enable us to establish a leadership presence in developing novel biologics in China, complementing AstraZeneca's investment in this important emerging market."
