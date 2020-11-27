AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine closer to UK market despite reports of new trial

It has been a long and confusing week for investors and patients trying to work out what is going on with the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Monday’s positive high-level data on AZD1222 was billed as a third set of encouraging clinical results this month on coronavirus vaccines, following first Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), and then Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

But markets were unsure, with confusion over why a lower dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90%, while another showed 62%. The overall efficacy figure was 70%.