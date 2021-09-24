AstraZeneca shares up on Lynparza data in prostate cancer

Shares in Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) jumped up by more than 3% on Friday after the presentation of Phase III results of a combination involving Lynparza (olaparib) in prostate cancer.
AstraZeneca is co-developing and co-commercializing Lynparza alongside Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), a company known as MSD outside North America that was 2% higher in the opening stages of Friday’s trading.
"Today’s results build on MSD and AstraZeneca’s commitment to bring Lynparza earlier in lines of treatment and to more patients with advanced prostate cancer"Results from the PROpel trial showed Lynparza and abiraterone demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus standard-of-care abiraterone as a first-line treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze