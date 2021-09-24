AstraZeneca shares up on Lynparza data in prostate cancer

Shares in Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) jumped up by more than 3% on Friday after the presentation of Phase III results of a combination involving Lynparza (olaparib) in prostate cancer.

AstraZeneca is co-developing and co-commercializing Lynparza alongside Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), a company known as MSD outside North America that was 2% higher in the opening stages of Friday’s trading.

"Today’s results build on MSD and AstraZeneca’s commitment to bring Lynparza earlier in lines of treatment and to more patients with advanced prostate cancer"Results from the PROpel trial showed Lynparza and abiraterone demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus standard-of-care abiraterone as a first-line treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.