AstraZeneca: staying the course amid pandemic tempest

As the pandemic broke, UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) had the wind in its sales, with a rising stock price and a winning R&D formula.
One thing it did not have was experience developing vaccines.
All of that was about to change. Thanks to a partnership with scientists from academic rival Oxford, AstraZeneca’s induction to vaccine research resembled a trial by fire, developing a novel type of vaccine for a novel virus while it ravaged populations across the planet.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze