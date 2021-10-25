AstraZeneca: staying the course amid pandemic tempest

As the pandemic broke, UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) had the wind in its sales, with a rising stock price and a winning R&D formula.

One thing it did not have was experience developing vaccines.

All of that was about to change. Thanks to a partnership with scientists from academic rival Oxford, AstraZeneca’s induction to vaccine research resembled a trial by fire, developing a novel type of vaccine for a novel virus while it ravaged populations across the planet.