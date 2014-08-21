AstraZeneca to collaborate with Illumina on gene sequencing panel for diagnostic tests

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is to collaborate with gene sequencing company Illumina to develop its next-generation sequencing platform for companion diagnostic tests, applicable to AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.
It first intends to apply Illumina’s technology to a companion diagnostic test in studies for one of its investigational oncology compounds, which could speed up the clinical trial process.
The technology allows the rapid sequencing of multiple genes faster and cheaper than traditional methods of sequencing DNA. It will be used to screen a panel of several gene sequences, where it scans for all possible genetic variants, rather than specified mutations from a single tumor sample. This will be used to predict how patients will respond to certain treatments. The process is useful in enabling doctors to understand causes of disease at a molecular level.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze