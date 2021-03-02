AstraZeneca to market Junshi's toripalimab in China

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has been granted exclusive promotion rights for Junshi Biosciences’ (HKEX: 1877) toripalimab in mainland China for urothelial carcinoma and for all indications in non-core areas.
Toripalimab was the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing in China. Junshi will continue to be responsible for its promotion of other indications in core areas.
"This innovative drug with excellent performance in efficacy and safety will achieve greater success in the Chinese market"The two companies will continue to explore business collaborations in overseas markets including emerging markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze