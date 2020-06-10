AstraZeneca to take COVID-19 combo therapy into the clinic

Complementing its pioneering work on a COVID-19 vaccine, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced progress in the development of an antibody cocktail to treat infected people.
AstraZeneca has screened more than 1,500 antibodies for their ability to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and is now ready to test a combination of monoclonal antibodies in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
The firm has licensed six coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies from Vanderbilt University, in the USA, and has inked a deal with US government agencies to progress the pair of antibodies through to clinical testing.
