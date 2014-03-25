AstraZeneca unit debuts new open innovation platform for partnering programs

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s IMED Biotech unit has launched a dedicated web site to support an increasing range of open innovation programs and to better facilitate research collaborations with academia, industry, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governments.
The new Open Innovation website is designed to make it easy for scientists to access AstraZeneca’s collaboration and partnering programs, which include:
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