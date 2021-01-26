At-home coronavirus option enters major USA-backed trial

An inhaled interferon beta-1a treatment from Southampton, UK-based respiratory specialist Synairgen (LSE: SNG) is to be included in a large trial testing agents against the novel coronavirus.
Dubbed SNG001, the therapy will be trialed as part of the ACTIV-2/A5401 Phase II/III trial in people who have COVID-19 but have not been hospitalized.
In the Phase II part of the study, up to 220 participants in the USA will be enrolled to participate in a home-based setting, with SNG001 going up against placebo. A positive result would enable progression into the Phase III stage.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
