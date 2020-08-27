At-risk group responds well to Moderna vaccine

Phase I data presented at a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices show a positive response to Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) panel heard results, not yet published by the company but submitted for peer review, which show older people responded well, a key factor given the high impact of the disease on this demographic.

Following dosing with mRNA-1273, neutralizing antibodies detected in a small number of adults aged 56 to 70 were at a similar level to those found in a group aged 18 to 55.