Sunday 11 January 2026

atai launches Revixia Life Sciences to develop Salvinorin A

Biotechnology
12 August 2021
atai_life_sciences_large

German CNS specialist atai Life Sciences has announced the launch of Revixia Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary developing Salvinorin A (SalA) to treat a variety of mental health disorders.

Derived from Salvia divinorum, SalA is a unique non-nitrogenous agonist of the kappa-opioid receptor (KOR) with potential use in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), substance use disorder (SUD) and pain.

SalA is an atypical KOR agonist with a complex pharmacological profile. Its mechanism of action (MoA) shows no interaction at the 5-HT2A serotonin receptor, which is the main molecular target for the classical hallucinogens such as psilocybin and LSD. Instead, it is hypothesized that SalA indirectly influences the cannabinoid system, as well as being an allosteric modulator of the µ opioid receptor.

