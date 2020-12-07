Atara Biotherapeutics collaborates with Bayer on CAR-T cell therapies

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and US biotech Atara Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: ATRA) today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement and research, development and manufacturing collaboration for mesothelin-directed CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors, with news of the deal pushing Atara’s shares up 10.6% to $27.20 pre-market.
The agreement includes the development candidate ATA3271, an armored allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, and an autologous version, ATA2271, for high mesothelin-expressing tumors such as malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Atara was established in 2012 by the world’s largest biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and venture capital group Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), when it was licensed to six Amgen assets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze