Atavistik announces itself with $60 million financing

A $60 million Series A financing has shown that Boston, USA-based biotech Atavistik Bio means business in metabolic disease and cancer.
Atavistik is a pre-clinical biotechnology company pioneering the identification of metabolite-protein interactions that have the potential to lead to the discovery and development of first-in-class drug candidates powered by distinct allosteric control mechanisms.
"Atavistik has tremendous potential to identify novel regulatory sites to tackle the underlying cause of many diseases"The financing will support further development of Atavastik’s drug discovery platform, and future identification of select drug candidates based on knowledge of disease-relevant pathways that have evolved over millions of years by nature to be allosterically regulated by metabolites. The round was led by The Column Group and joined by LUX Capital and Nextech Invest.
