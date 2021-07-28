Atopic dermatitis boasts a large and transformative pipeline, says analyst

The atopic dermatitis (AD) space will see a total transformation over the next decade due to intense clinical activity, says analyst.
According to analytics firm GlobalData, 64% of the pipeline consists of small molecular agents while the rest comprises biologics. Most of these are interleukin inhibitors hoping to follow in the footsteps of Dupixent (dupilumab), which is marketed by France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and generated 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) sales in 2020, up 73% on 2019,
However, there are some novel drug classes adding flare to the AD pipeline, including sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulators and OX40 inhibitors. The latter classes will help diversify the pipeline and act as a catalyst for more innovation in the AD realm.
