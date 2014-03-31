aTyr Pharma appoints David Weiner as Chief Medical Officer

aTyr Pharma, a rare disease biotherapeutics enterprise, has announced the appointment of David Weiner as chief medical officer.
Dr Weiner (pictured) has previously held key leadership positions at Proteostasis, Merck Serono and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. His background includes rare disease and extensive clinical trial experience. Dr Weiner will spearhead aTyr's efforts to advance its Physiocrine biology into meaningful therapeutics to treat rare, grave immune disorders.
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