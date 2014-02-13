Aurigene and Pierre Fabre announce licensing agreement for novel immunotherapy

Privately-owned Pierre Fabre, France’s third largest pharmaceutical company, and Aurigene, a leading Indian biotech company, have entered into a collaborative license, development and commercialization agreement granting Pierre Fabre global worldwide rights excluding India to a new immune checkpoint modulator, AUNP-12.
Under the terms of the agreement, Aurigene will receive an upfront payment from Pierre Fabre. Aurigene will also receive additional milestone payments based upon the continued development, regulatory progresses and commercialization of AUNP-12.
CSN Murthy, chief executive of Aurigene, said: “We are pleased that Pierre Fabre see the PD-1 program as a strategic asset in their portfolio. Overall, the deal structure, in line with the financial terms that have been seen in this space, demonstrate the importance that Pierre Fabre attach to the program.”
