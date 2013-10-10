Friday 9 January 2026

AusBiotech 2013 annual report shows year of solid delivery

Biotechnology
10 October 2013

The AusBiotech Annual Report 2013 has now been released, detailing another solid performance for AusBiotech and shows how it has delivered for its members and the Australian biotechnology industry. AusBiotech was steadfast in its advocacy and active in its representation and support of the industry, delivering a number of achievements in policy terms.

The period (July 1, 2012–June 30, 2013) was marked by the activation of the R&D Tax Incentive, which began returning vital cash flow to the sector, with at least A$45 million ($42.5 million) in cash refunds announced in media releases by biotechnology companies with turnover under A$20 million.

The leader board of ASX-listed biotech stocks continued their progress to market with clinical trials in Phase III, new product approvals, market launches, and now building sales for products, making partnership deals and acquisitions.

