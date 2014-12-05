AusBiotech argues for boosting commercial returns from research

Trade group AusBiotech has made a submission to the Australian federal government’s consultation regarding “Boosting commercial returns from research,” as part of the Industry Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda.
AusBiotech said the discussion paper has appropriately acknowledged and described well the key issues and agreed that “better translation of research into commercial outcomes will help drive innovation in Australia, grow successful Australian businesses and research capacity, and boost productivity and exports.”
In particular, AusBiotech said it supports the comments in the discussion paper that interactions between research and industry are complicated and that the underlying incentives and system settings will determine any shifts in outcomes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze