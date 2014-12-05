AusBiotech argues for boosting commercial returns from research

Trade group AusBiotech has made a submission to the Australian federal government’s consultation regarding “Boosting commercial returns from research,” as part of the Industry Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda.

AusBiotech said the discussion paper has appropriately acknowledged and described well the key issues and agreed that “better translation of research into commercial outcomes will help drive innovation in Australia, grow successful Australian businesses and research capacity, and boost productivity and exports.”

In particular, AusBiotech said it supports the comments in the discussion paper that interactions between research and industry are complicated and that the underlying incentives and system settings will determine any shifts in outcomes.