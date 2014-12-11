Thursday 8 January 2026

AusBiotech reflects on a year of advocacy and achievement

11 December 2014
For the Australian biotechnology industry and for trade group AusBiotech, the past year has been another action-packed period in policy terms as well as the year the Australian biotech industry was ranked fourth in the world, the association says.

Advocacy on public policy has been at the forefront of AusBiotech’s work this year, as Australia’s largest life sciences industry body has helped its businesses to attract investment and grow.

The policy environment during the year evolved rapidly. The period saw unwelcome cuts to industry support in the new coalition government’s first Federal Budget, along with positive developments, notably the Medical Research Future Fund, and the October delivery of the Industry, Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda (II&CA).

