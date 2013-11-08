AusBiotech signs MOU with KoreaBIO

The AusBiotech 2013 national conference culminated last week in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the respective trade groups AusBiotech and the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization (KoreaBIO).

The MOU is to recognize the key role that biotechnology plays in economic and social development, and the benefits of a strategic partnership between Australia and South Korea. AusBiotech and KoreaBIO are the industry associations representing the biotechnology industries of Australia and South Korea respectively. Signed by Eun-Hee Bae, president of the KoreBIO, Anna Lavelle, AusBiotech’s chief executive, the MOU is to promote collaboration and cooperation in the area of biotechnology.

Objectives of the alliance