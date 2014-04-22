AusBiotech to submit to Senate’s Australian innovation system inquiry

Trade group AusBiotech is preparing a submission, following the Senate's referral of an inquiry into Australia's innovation system to the Senate Economics References Committee for inquiry and report.

A number of the Terms of Reference to the Inquiry align with recent AusBiotech advocacy; in particular the industry body has welcomed the Inquiry’s focus on translation of research into benefits for Australians, the relationship between advanced manufacturing and a healthy innovation system, and AusBiotech supports the creation of “a seamless innovation pipeline.”

Challenges posed by global competition