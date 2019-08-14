Thursday 30 April 2026

Australia's CSL sees strong sales and profit growth for FY 2019

Biotechnology
14 August 2019
cslbig

Australian biotech CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) saw its shares rise 6.6% to A$234.00 today, after it posted revenue of $8,539 million, up 7.9%, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. CSL is Australia largest health business specializing in immunotherapies and vaccines for life-threatening diseases.

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