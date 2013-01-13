Australia's pharma sector a net importer but also one of its largest high-tech exporters

The pharmaceutical product manufacturing industry in Australia is dominated by major global pharmaceutical groups, although only a small number are engaged in secondary or actives manufacturing (active pharmaceutical ingredients; APIs), with an increasing number involved in just the later stages of the manufacturing process such as dispensing, packaging and the fill and finish stage, according to an IBISWorld report.
A large number of players also restrict their activities in Australia purely to distribution. In 2012-13, industry revenue is expected to decline by 2.1% as various internal and external factors take their toll. The industry is forecast to generate revenue of $9.34 billion in 2012-13, up by an annualised 0.9% over the past five years.
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