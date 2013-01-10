Australia's Productivity Commission releases draft report on compulsory licensing of patents

After reviewing the compulsory licensing provisions in the patents system, Australia’s Productivity Commission has released a draft report, which is now open for comment until February 8, 2013.
In June 2012, Assistant Treasurer David Bradbury and Parliamentary Secretary for Industry and Innovation Mark Dreyfus announced the review. The compulsory licensing provisions in the Patents Act 1990 safeguard against anti competitive behavior that might result from the exclusive rights obtained through a patent.
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