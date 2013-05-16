Australia's revised code to benefit ASX-listed life science companies

Australia’s Minister for Technology, Gordon Rich-Phillips, this week joined forces with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Australia’s biotechnology industry association, AusBiotech, to launch a revised edition of the industry code of best practice that will support capital formation by ASX-listed life science companies.

Speaking at the opening of the AusMedtech conference in Melbourne, Mr Rich-Phillips said that the revised and updated Code of Best Practice for Reporting by Life Science Companies will have far-reaching benefits for the industry.