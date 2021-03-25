Australian approval for Vertex' Trikafta

US biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the use of Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for people with cystic fibrosis (CF).
The approval is for CF patients aged 12 years and older who have at least on F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, the most common CF-causing mutation worldwide. Up to 90% of people living with CF worldwide have at least one F508del mutation.
“We are delighted the TGA has approved Trikafta for eligible people living with CF in Australia and will continue working with the Australian government to bring this important medicine to patients as quickly as possible,” said Dr Reshma Kewalramani, chief executive and president of Vertex. “It is our goal to develop and provide treatments for all people with CF around the world, and today is another significant milestone on that journey,” he added.
