Australian government plans no action on Pharmaceutical Patent Review

The Australian federal government last week released a statement on the Pharmaceutical Patent Review report (The Pharma Letter March 25), confirming it “has no plans to respond to the report at this stage.”
The Review, which commenced in late 2012, was conducted by an IP Australia-appointed panel under the previous government, and released its Draft Report for comment in April 2013. The review panel provided its final report to the previous government in May 2013, however until now the final report has not been released.
The Review was conducted to “evaluate whether the system for pharmaceutical patents is effectively balancing the objectives of securing timely access to competitively priced pharmaceuticals, fostering innovation and supporting employment in research and industry” and made a number of recommendations that caused concern within the biotechnology industry.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
