Australian medical bodies advocate for the government's Medical Research Future Fund

Australian medical bodies are collaborating to advocate for the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) proposed by the government. The MRFF Action Group comprises members across many medical research bodies in the country, such as AusBiotech, and is arguing in favor of establishing such a fund.
Australia has developed a skilled health and medical research workforce and made strides in technology, discovery and innovation, so the MRFF Action Group propose that increase in expenditure flowing from the fund would underpin the country’s future as a world leader. It cites the development of penicillin, spray-on skin, the Cochlear implant and the Gardasil cervical cancer vaccine as some of the numerous contributions Australian medical research has contributed to the global picture.
Alastair Lucas, chairman of the action group, said: “While the health benefits of medical research are well understood, the economic impact of world-leading medical research should also be emphasised. Medical research is Australia’s best knowledge industry, employing 23,000 research professionals supporting a medicines industry of over 40,000. Annually, Australia now exports more than A$4 billion [$3.74 billion] worth of products developed through medical research, making it Australia’s largest product export industry. However, while our research skills excel, the reality is that our medical research spending lags many other western nations. Australia will fall behind if this funding gap is not addressed. The Medical Research Future Fund will bridge this gap.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze