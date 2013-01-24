Australian patent length too short, says AusBiotech submission to Patent Review

Trade group AusBiotech has made a submission in response to the Australian Pharmaceutical Patents Review’s Background and Suggested Issues Paper (November 2012). In response to the review of the “appropriateness of the extension arrangements for pharmaceutical patents,” AusBiotech suggests that incentives are being eroded over time, thereby undermining innovation of bio-pharmaceuticals in Australia, and there is a good case for extending intellectual property protections to re-balance the system.

The erosion of incentives to develop and patent innovative medicines in Australia is caused by a raft of forces, including the trend towards medicines that target smaller patient groups (markets), increasing regulatory and reimbursement time, costs, complexity and uncertainty, increased cost and risks of clinical trials.