Australian Pharma Patent Review releases draft report for comment

The Pharmaceutical Patent Review, conducted by an intellectual property Australia-appointed panel, has released its draft report, which is now open for comment. The key recommendations of the report have already been the subject of significant debate, and are in contrast to those in the recently released McKeon medical research review (The Pharma Letter April 5), which concluded Australia’s IP system is weak and needs strengthening by, for example, extending the term of data exclusivity.

The Review to “evaluate whether the system for pharmaceutical patents is effectively balancing the objectives of securing timely access to competitively priced pharmaceuticals, fostering innovation and supporting employment in research and industry” has made a number of draft recommendations.