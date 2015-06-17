Avalanche plunges despite apparently positive results for AVA-101 in wet AMD

USA-based Avalanche Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: AAVL) has released results from its Phase IIa clinical study for AVA-101, showing that it met its 12-month primary endpoint, based on ophthalmic and systemic safety, demonstrating that AVA-101 was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile in subjects with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
AVA-101 also showed an improvement on best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) compared with the control group and a positive trend in response rate (stable vision with few rescue injections). AVA-101 is being developed as a sub-retinal gene therapy injection to provide a safe and effective treatment for wet AMD that is durable and reduces the need for frequent anti-VEGF injections.
