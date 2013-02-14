AVEO/Astellas' kidney cancer drug tivozanib fails to beat Nexavar

US biotech AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) and Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) have announced disappointing overall survival (OS) for tivozanib, an investigational agent, from the Phase III TIVO-1 (TIvozanib Versus sOrafenib in 1st line advanced RCC) study in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The final OS analysis, as specified by the protocol, shows a median OS of 28.8 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 22.5–NA) for tivozanib versus a median OS of 29.3 months (95% CI: 29.3–NA) for the comparator arm, sorafenib (Bayer and Onyx Pharmaceuticals’ already marketed Nexavar). No statistical difference between the two arms (HR=1.245, p=0.105) was observed. The OS data are included in the tivozanib New Drug Application filing (The Pharma Letter October 2, 2012) and will be presented on February 16 at the 2013 American Society for Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU).