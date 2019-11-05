Thursday 30 April 2026

Aveo battered again by new Fotivda setback

Biotechnology
5 November 2019
aveo_oncology_large

Shares in US company Aveo Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) lost more than 30% of their value on Monday after another setback affecting the firm’s lead product.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Long-awaited FDA approval for AVEO Oncology's Fotivda
11 March 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis terminates antibody deal with AVEO Oncology
4 July 2018
Biotechnology
AVEO stock falling fast amid EMA warning
4 April 2019
Biotechnology
AVEO Oncology succumbs to takeover by Korean drugmaker
18 October 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

AbbVie results reflect replacement of lost Humira revenues
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie results reflect replacement of lost Humira revenues
29 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK shares slide despite broadly positive quarter
29 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Teva to acquire Emalex Biosciences
29 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi to expand rare disease portfolio with KalVista Pharma buy
29 April 2026
Biotechnology
Biogen posts Q1 beat as Alzheimer's drug drives growth
29 April 2026
Generics
Pfizer settles with 3 generics firms over Vyndamax
29 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Closing gap in neonatal mortality with holistic care and partnerships
29 April 2026


Company Spotlight

Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A San Diego-based biopharmaceutical royalty platform that acquires and funds high-value drug programs across approximately 90 partnered assets, generating diversified royalty and milestone revenue without bearing full development risk.


More Features in Biotechnology

Biogen posts Q1 beat as Alzheimer's drug drives growth
29 April 2026
Hutchmed progresses China NDA for sovleplenib
29 April 2026
NICE recommends UCB’s Rystiggo for gMG
29 April 2026
Coultreon lands $125m to push SIK inhibitor into mid-stage trials
29 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze