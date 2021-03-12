AVEO Oncology inks deal with BMS to study kidney cancer combo

Hot on the heels of gaining US Food and Drug Administration approval for its lead candidate Fotivda (tivozanib), US biotech AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) says it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).
The aim is to evaluate Fotivda in combination with BMS’ blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo (nivolumab), in the pivotal Phase III TiNivo-2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma following prior immunotherapy exposure.
The news was welcomed, as the FDA approval of Fotivda was based on a clinical trial comparing it with what was viewed an obsolete drug, at best showing no overall survival advantage, and pushed AVEO’s shares up 6.6% to $12.65 in morning trading today.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze