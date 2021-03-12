Sunday 11 January 2026

AVEO Oncology inks deal with BMS to study kidney cancer combo

Biotechnology
12 March 2021
aveo_oncology_large

Hot on the heels of gaining US Food and Drug Administration approval for its lead candidate Fotivda (tivozanib), US biotech AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) says it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The aim is to evaluate Fotivda in combination with BMS’ blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo (nivolumab), in the pivotal Phase III TiNivo-2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma following prior immunotherapy exposure.

The news was welcomed, as the FDA approval of Fotivda was based on a clinical trial comparing it with what was viewed an obsolete drug, at best showing no overall survival advantage, and pushed AVEO’s shares up 6.6% to $12.65 in morning trading today.

