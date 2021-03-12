AVEO Oncology inks deal with BMS to study kidney cancer combo

Hot on the heels of gaining US Food and Drug Administration approval for its lead candidate Fotivda (tivozanib), US biotech AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) says it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The aim is to evaluate Fotivda in combination with BMS’ blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo (nivolumab), in the pivotal Phase III TiNivo-2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma following prior immunotherapy exposure.

The news was welcomed, as the FDA approval of Fotivda was based on a clinical trial comparing it with what was viewed an obsolete drug, at best showing no overall survival advantage, and pushed AVEO’s shares up 6.6% to $12.65 in morning trading today.