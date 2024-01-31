Avrobio and Tectonic Therapeutic announce merger

US gene therapy company Avrobio (Nasdaq: AVRO) and privately-held biotech Tectonic Therapeutic today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.
Shares of Avrobio, which already warned last year that it was exploring strategic alternatives for the company, fell as much as much as 20.1% to $1.0, following the new announcement.
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