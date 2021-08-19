Sunday 11 January 2026

AzurRx soars on positive trial results for EPI in CF candidate

Biotechnology
19 August 2021
US clinical-stage biotech AzurRx BioPharma (Nasdaq: AZRX) saw its shares rocket almost 32% to $0.69 yesterday, after it reported some positive mid-stage trials results for its cystic fibrosis candidate MS1819.

AzurRx announced positive top-line results from its Phase II combination trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Just a day earlier, AzurRx announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has published “adrulipase alfa” as the proposed International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for MS1819.

