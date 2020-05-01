B-MS gets to work recouping $74 billion Celgene investment

Former Celgene acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate CC-486 will be evaluated by the US regulator under its Priority Review scheme.

The therapy represents an important opportunity for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shareholders to realize some of the value imputed by Celgene’s whopping $74 billion price tag.

As part of the deal, the firm was forced to divest Otezla (apremilast) to satisfy antitrust authorities, with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) picking up the immunology powerhouse for $13.4 billion.